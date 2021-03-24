TMC writes to EC, alleges Suvendu Adhikari harbouring criminals in Nandigram

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner accusing BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari of "harbouring criminals who are non-residents of Nandigram". TMC MP Derek O'Brien urged the Commission to immediately intervene and direct police to take necessary steps to apprehend all the anti-social elements hired from outside the state and harboured by Adhikari.



"It has come to our knowledge that Suvendu Adhikari, the candidate fielded by BJP in Nandigram has been harbouring criminals, who are non-residents of Nandigram," read the letter.

O'Brien in his letter has mentioned four locations in Nandigram that are allegedly being used for sheltering the criminals.

The first location mentioned is the house of Kalipada Sher. "It is a two-storeyed building on the right side of the main road while going to Nandigram, near Riya Para Hospital More. From December onwards, 30-40 young boys are residing there. All these people have come from Kolaghat, Pingla, Kanthi and Contai. These people travel in 10-12 motorbikes and are also in the possession of a car. These people also have a local guide. Adhikari has been visiting this location on a regular basis," the TMC's letter read.

The second location is the residence of one Meghnath Pal, Haripur, which is a three-storeyed building about 1 km away from Chandipur–Nandigram Road. "The building is covered with a canvas. An election agent of Adhikari along with 40-50 others stay here," the letter stated.

The third address is the house of one Pabitra Kar, Boyal-1. "It is a two-storeyed house in village Teropakhira, Tengua No. 2. Nearly 20-30 people who are from Balarampur, Jharucharan, Narsinghapur, Jatirmal, Panibitan stay here. Primarily, these people eat here," the letter also mentioned.

The fourth location according to the letter of complaint is the house of Bhojohari Samanta, Boyal MSK Area. "Nearly 20-30 people have been sheltered at this location," it added.

The TMC letter has pointed out that police have been informed about this but no steps have been taken so far.

Nandigram is slated for polls on April 1 during the second phase of elections in Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is also the chairperson of TMC is contesting from the Nandigram Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, TMC wrote to the EC complaining against BJP over alleged "politicisation of the death" of an elderly person in Nadia's Nabadwip constituency.

In a letter to the EC, Nadia district president of TMC Mahua Moitra alleged that a team of BJP leaders and workers led by the party's Nabadwip candidate Siddhartha Naskar and Ranaghat MP and BJP candidate from Shantipur Jagannath Sarkar took the body of one Milan Ghosh and did politics over the same despite objection of his family members.