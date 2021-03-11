TMC workers stage protest over 'attack'

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supporters staged state-wide protests against the BJP of hatching a conspiracy that led to the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Birulia in Nandigram on Wednesday evening.



There were massive protests at SSKM Hospital where Banerjee is admitted. The party workers shouted "go back" slogans when Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the hospital. They were also found vehemently protesting when someone tried to spread misinformation in connection with the incident. Senior party leaders including Aroop Biswas, Derek O'Brien and Sujit Bose were found pacifying the workers and supporters.

"Go back" slogan was shouted as soon as Dhankhar stepped out of his car till he entered the Woodburn Block of the hospital. The party workers repeated it when he was leaving the hospital after staying there for around half-an-hour.

Soon after the news of the alleged attack on the Chief Minister spread through news channels, party workers starting from Kolkata to North Bengal took to the streets in protest.

In Kolkata, party workers staged demonstration at various places including Sovabazar and Chetla. Protests were also held at Bally in Howrah.

There were roadblocks at different areas in Howrah. Protest rallies were held at West Midnapore, Asansol, Jalpaiguri, North 24-Parganas and Bankura. Tyres were burst at different places to put up roadblocks.

"It is a shameful act of the BJP as they have attacked our Didi — the only woman Chief Minister in the country," said a protesting party worker.

According to a senior Trinamool Congress leader, who was in Nandigram, after widespread response from the people of Nandigram Block-I on Tuesday, Banerjee visited several places of Block II after filing her nomination at Haldia. She offered prayers in several temples. There was a massive response from the masses everywhere.

At about 6.15 pm, when she was about to leave Birulia after performing puja in a temple, a few unknown persons pushed her to the car and forcibly shut the door as a result of which she sustained injuries in her left leg and also suffered severe pain in the waist. She, thereafter, left for Kolkata to get proper treatment.

There were protests against the alleged attack on the Chief Minister at Nandigram as well and people took to the streets and shouted slogans against the saffron party.

A senior TMC leader from East Midnapore district said that there will be large-scale protest rallies on Thursday as well.

A woman Trinamool Congress supporter was found standing quietly at a corner in SSKM Hospital with folded hands, carrying the party's flag on her shoulders, praying for speedy recovery of the Chief Minister.

Lakhs of followers too from all over the world took to social media in support of Banerjee and protesting against the alleged attack on her at Nandigram.

Many were even found saying that people of Bengal will give a befitting reply democratically in the upcoming elections.