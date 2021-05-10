TMC workers perform last rites of BJP man despite Covid rumour

KOLKATA: Once, they were political rivals. But, the pandemic melted down the line of division. And, a death set the stage on which the best of humanity shined. Acting as Good Samaritans, some TMC workers performed the last rites of a BJP leader when no one in the neighbourhood was coming forward to cremate the latter, fearing it to be a Covid-induced death. The incident took place near Katwa in East Burdwan.



The 60-year-old deceased, Anup Bandyopadhyay, was a resident of Chakta village of Aankhona Gram Panchayat in Ketugram. He died on Friday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in his house. He was BJP's booth president in the village.

Soon after his death, a rumour spread in the area that he died due to Covid. As a result, no one came forward to help the family members in performing his last rites. His wife, Rina Bandyopadhyay, sat beside her husband's last remains the entire night.

In the morning, the information reached Budun Sheikh, who is the husband of Ankhona Panchayat Pradhan. He took the initiative for the BJP leader's cremation.

Along with other TMC workers, he took the body to the crematorium.

"My husband had been suffering from various diseases for a long time. But, a rumour spread that he died due to Covid. So, no one was helping us. TMC workers here helped us when we needed some support desperately," said Rina.