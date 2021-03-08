TMC workers burn effigy of BJP MP for spreading fake news

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress' (TMC) women wing of Balurghat on Saturday evening staged demonstration in front of Balurghat police station and burnt the effigy of local BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar for his alleged involvement in circulating a fake poster in different parts of the town. The poster bears the image of an elderly woman with injury marks and a comment by Majumdar: 'Ini Ki Banglar Meye Non' (Is she not the daughter of Bengal?)



The demonstrators led-by the president of Balurghat town women TMC Purnima Das and South Dinajpur district Secretary of women wing of TMC Payel Mondal later submitted a written complaint against the MP at Balurghat police station and demanded immediate removal of the 'fake posters.'

Hundreds of agitators shouted slogans against him and accused the saffron brigade to malign the Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee for insulting her.

"The Balurghat MP circulated the posters of an old woman for his vested political interest. It is clear that the elderly woman, 85-year-old Shobha Majumdar residing in Nimta under Dumdum police station of North 24-Parganas, was not beaten by our party workers as the MP misinterprets before the public. The news is completely fake as her son and grandson already commented before media persons that she is ill and was not tortured by anybody," said Das.

Secretary of party's women wing of South Dinajpur Payel Mondal said Majumdar is involved in circulating the fake posters of the woman in different parts of the town to malign our party and our leader Mamata Banerjee.

"We have demanded immediate removal of the posters and the accused BJP MP should apologise before public openly for his misconduct otherwise we would be forced to launch stir against him continuously in future," Mondal said.

The protestors submitted a complaint against the MP at police station.