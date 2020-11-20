TMC worker stabbed to death in N 24-Parganas, BJP blamed for killing

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly hacked to death by BJP backed goons on Wednesday night at Palghat Road area of Jagaddal in North 24-Parganas.



According to local Trinamool Congress leadership, the deceased identified as Akash Prasad aged around 25 years was at home preparing for Chhath Puja. Around 9 pm, his brother came home and told Prasad that few local youths have assaulted him. Hearing this, Prasad along with his brother went to the spot and asked the youths why they had assaulted him.

Local Trinamool Congress leader Somnath Shyam claimed that the accused youths told Prasad that it was their plan to trap him. Within moments few other persons gathered there with sharp weapons and iron rods, and started assaulting Prasad. He was stabbed multiple times by the miscreants. Later when few local residents tried to stop them from beating Prasad, the accused persons hurled bombs and fled from the spot.

Prasad was rushed to Bhatpara State General Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Later police went to the spot and started an inquiry. A murder case has been initiated. Shyam alleged that the accused persons are workers and supporters of BJP and its other wings. "As Prasad was a popular face in the area, he was targeted by the BJP," he said.

Trinamool Congress North 24-Parganas district president Jyotipriya Mallick alleged that Prasad was killed in a conspiracy hatched by the local BJP leadership.

He said: "He was an active party worker in ward number 12 of Bhatpara Municipality,

and the BJP wanted to eliminate him for a long time."