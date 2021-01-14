TMC worker shot in West Burdwan

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot at by unknown miscreants on Tuesday night at Sinduli area of Andal in West



Burdwan.

TMC leadership alleged that BJP was behind the attack.

According to sources, the TMC worker—Lakshman Kayot of Andal—was returning home riding his motorcycle from a party office. While he was passing through Sinduli area, 2 persons riding another motorcycle started following him. After a few hundred meters, one of them started firing. A bullet hit Kayot on his back.

He fell down from his motorcycle. Local people heard Kayot screaming for help and rushed to the spot. The miscreants fled from the spot. Kayot was admitted to a hospital at Bidhannagar in Durgapur. He is undergoing treatment at the hospital. A case has been registered with Andal police.

A probe has been ordered.

Local TMC leadership alleged that BJP tried to kill Kayot in order to create panic.

However, BJP has denied the allegations.