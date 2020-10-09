TMC worker shot in Kalyani, local leader alleges BJP behind act

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress worker was shot by unknown miscreants on Wednesday night at Kalyani in Nadia. The injured Trinamool worker was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial (JNM) Hospital in Kalyani from where he was referred to NRS Hospital.



According to sources, on Wednesday night at around 8 pm, Chandrachur Mitra and his wife were going to one of

his relatives' houses on his motorcycle. In the middle, Mitra stopped to buy some food when the miscreants, riding a motorcycle, came

and shot Mitra on his back and fled.

Arup Mukherjee, president of Kalyani Town Trinamool Congress, alleged that BJP-backed goons have shot Mitra. He also claimed that since the result of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were announced, BJP has been trying to create unrest in Kalyani.

As the Trinamool Congress leaders and workers are working for the people wholeheartedly for the development of the area, the saffron party leaders and workers are trying to terrorise the people as well as attacking the TMC workers.

A case has been initiated at the Kalyani police station on charges of attempt to murder. Till Thursday night, no arrests have been made.