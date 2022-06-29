TMC worker shot dead in Kharagpur
kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot dead by unknown miscreants at Kharagpur in West Midnapore on Monday night.
Miscreants reportedly fired at least 10 rounds from close range and fled.
According to sources, around 10 pm on Monday the TMC worker identified as Prasad Rao alias Venkat was talking to his friends in front of Mata Mandir in Old Settlement area of Kharagpur when he received a call and went to the back of the Mata Mandir.
While he was talking on his mobile phone, three people riding a scooter arrived there and all of a sudden started firing at Rao.
The miscreants fled as soon as Rao fell on the ground. He was rushed to the Kharagpur Railway Hospital, where Rao was declared brought dead.
Cops of Kharagpur Town police station have started a probe. A case has been registered against unknown miscreants on charges of murder and relevant sections of the Arms Act.
