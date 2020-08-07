TMC worker shot dead in Hooghly

Kolkata: A Trinamool Youth Congress (TMYC) worker was shot dead on Thursday morning at Arambag in Hooghly district.



According to sources, on Wednesday a clash broke out between two groups at Gholtajpur village in Arambag which continued till night. Again on Thursday morning trouble cropped up after members of two groups started hurling bombs at each other. While attacking each other a few members from both the group of miscreants started firing. One of the bullets hit the TMYC worker Sheikh Chandan while he was walking along the road.

Later a large contingent of police went to the spot and brought the situation under control. Several people have been detained.