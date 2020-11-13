TMC worker shot dead

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress worker was shot dead at Andal in West Burdwan district on Wednesday night while two others suffered bullet injuries after an altercation broke out between the victim and the accused.



According to sources, the Trinamool Congress worker identified as Dharamveer Nuniya was sitting along with few others at Khaskajora area. Reportedly, a fight broke out between Nuniya and another person over personal enmity.

One more person got involved in the fight as he supported the accused. All of a sudden, the accused opened fire on Nuniya and two of his companions as they were opposing the former.

Nuniya died on the spot, while the others were admitted to a hospital.

Police have started a probe and are conducting searches to nab the accused persons. Local Trinamool Congress leadership claimed that there is no political angle involved in the incident.