TMC worker shot at in East Midnapore

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was allegedly shot at by BJP-backed miscreants on Tuesday night at Bhagabanpur in East Midnapore.



According to sources, at around 8 pm, Dwarakesh Das was sitting outside a party office at Ektarpur in Bhagabanpur block II along with other party workers. Suddenly, a group of miscreants allegedly started hurling bombs. They even fired several rounds while fleeing the spot.

One of the bullets hit Das on his waist and he fell on the ground. Other party workers rushed Das to Mugberia Rural Hospital from where he was shifted to East Midnapore District Hospital in Tamluk.

Late on Tuesday night, Das was again shifted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata as his health condition was critical. It had been alleged that since the BJP candidate won the election in Bhagabanpur, TMC workers were being attacked. However, local BJP leadership denied the allegations. Police have started a probe to nab the miscreants.