TMC worker shot at Bhatpara

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress worker was shot by two miscreants on Wednesday morning at Bhatpara in North 24-Parganas. It is alleged that BJP backed miscreants shot the Trinamool worker Dharmendra Singh as he joined the party from BJP.



Earlier Dharmendra was in Trinamool Congress and was a follower of Arjun Singh. When Arjun joined BJP, Dharmendra also followed him. But due to some unknown problems,

his relationship with Arjun went bitter. Few months ago he came back to Trinamool Congress.

Jyotipriya Mallick, North 24-Parganas district Trinamool president on Wednesday alleged that Arjun Singh is behind the incident. He said, "Administration will stop Singh's hooliganism. He will face the consequences."

On Wednesday morning when Dharmendra was standing in front of a factory near Arya Samaj More in Bhatpara, two miscreants riding a bike came there and shot him. The bullet touched on the back of his head.

Dharmendra was rushed to Bhatpara State General Hospital from where he was shifted to a private hospital located on Eastern Metropolitan

(EM) Bypass near Kadapara. After the incident took

place, the Joint Commissioner of Police, North Zone of

Barrackpore City Police along with police force went to the spot.

A probe has been started. Police are scrutinizing the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the miscreants.