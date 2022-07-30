TMC worker murdered in East Burdwan's Kalna
Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly murdered by a BJP worker and his associates at Kalna in East Burdwan on Thursday night.
Police have detained the accused BJP worker and a probe has begun.
According to sources, on Thursday evening, the Trinamool Congress worker, identified as Ashim Hazra of Atketia village in Kalna, was called by the accused BJP worker, identified as Krishna Chandra Hati, and a few others who took him along for a religious programme.
As Hazra used to play the 'khol' (a traditional musical instrument), he was asked to perform at the programme. At around 8 pm, Hazra was allegedly strangled to death near the programme spot while he was having a smoke.
Locals alleged that when they spotted Hazra's body, Hati was found near the place. They alleged that the BJP worker had murdered Hazra.
Local Trinamool Congress leadership alleged that as Hazra was very active in the area, the BJP activist killed him. Hazra's son has lodged a complaint at the Kalna police station.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Slip of tongue': Adhir tenders written apology to Prez Murmu29 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Delhi Court convicts former Coal Secretary H C Gupta and others29 July 2022 7:34 PM GMT
SC dismisses review plea against OROP judgment29 July 2022 7:33 PM GMT
'Reforms in every sphere make greater space for people, freedom'29 July 2022 7:32 PM GMT
Smriti Irani's defamation suit: HC asks Cong leaders to remove social...29 July 2022 7:31 PM GMT