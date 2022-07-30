TMC worker murdered in East Burdwan's Kalna

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly murdered by a BJP worker and his associates at Kalna in East Burdwan on Thursday night.

Police have detained the accused BJP worker and a probe has begun.

According to sources, on Thursday evening, the Trinamool Congress worker, identified as Ashim Hazra of Atketia village in Kalna, was called by the accused BJP worker, identified as Krishna Chandra Hati, and a few others who took him along for a religious programme.

As Hazra used to play the 'khol' (a traditional musical instrument), he was asked to perform at the programme. At around 8 pm, Hazra was allegedly strangled to death near the programme spot while he was having a smoke.

Locals alleged that when they spotted Hazra's body, Hati was found near the place. They alleged that the BJP worker had murdered Hazra.

Local Trinamool Congress leadership alleged that as Hazra was very active in the area, the BJP activist killed him. Hazra's son has lodged a complaint at the Kalna police station.