TMC worker killed in Bhatpara

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly killed and several houses vandalised by BJP-backed miscreants on Sunday night at Bhatpara in North 24-Parganas.



According to sources, on Sunday night, one Md. Javed was interacting with one of his friends near his house in Baruipara. Out of nowhere, a few men with their faces covered in masks, appeared and started hurling bombs.

One of the bombs hit Javed and he fell on the ground. After that, the miscreants started vandalising the houses in the area and also allegedly set them on fire.

After vandalising the houses, the miscreants fled the spot. After cops were informed, a large contingent of police force rushed to the spot.

Local Trinamool Congress leadership pointed their fingers at BJP MP Arjun Singh holding him responsible for the violence in Bhatpara. However, Singh denied the allegations.