TMC worker killed in Bankura, 8 held

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was beaten to death at Taldangra in Bankura on Saturday.



Biplab Roy, the deceased Trinamool Congress worker went to the house of Dhananjoy Roy at Mandi village where a kangaroo court was organized regarding a dispute over cattle.

It is alleged that during the kangaroo court proceedings suddenly Biplab got involved in an altercation and a few people started assaulting him.

Biplab was beaten up so bad that he fell on the ground unconscious.

He was rushed to Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Later Biplab's wife went to the Taldangra police station and lodged a complaint against the unknown accused persons.

After registering an FIR, police arrested eight persons. During preliminary investigation, police found no political connection with the

incident.

It is suspected that the incident took place over a dispute between the villagers. However, cops are interrogating the arrested persons to find out the motive behind the murder.