TMC worker killed by stepbrother in Alipurduar

Kolkata: Bapi Pandit, a Trinamool Congress worker was killed allegedly by his stepbrother and a local BJP leader at Alipurduar on late Thursday night.



The accused Biplab Basak is absconding. Police have arrested Kanu Mondol, Basak's brother in-law in this connection. The revolver which was used to kill Pandit has been recovered by police as well.

The accused had allegedly called the victim to his residence on Thursday night. After Pandit reached his house, both had a heated exchange.

Local people said a legal battle has been going on between the families of the accused and the victim over a plot of land. Local people heard the sound of gunshot and found Pandit lying on the road in a pool of blood.

He was taken to a nursing home where he was pronounced brought dead. Meanwhile, the accused called up the police and admitted to his crime. However, he is still absconding. Police have begun a manhunt for him.

Trinamool Congress leader Saurabh Chakraborty alleged that state BJP president Dilip Ghosh had incited the youths against Trinamool through his speeches during his visit to the district last week. He also demanded exemplary punishment for the accused.

Meanwhile, BJP Alipurduar district president Gangaprasad Sharma said that Basak is not associated with the BJP in any way. "He is neither a leader nor a worker. Trinamool is unnecessarily dragging politics into the murder," he said.