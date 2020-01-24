TMC worker killed by stepbrother in Alipurduar
Kolkata: Bapi Pandit, a Trinamool Congress worker was killed allegedly by his stepbrother and a local BJP leader at Alipurduar on late Thursday night.
The accused Biplab Basak is absconding. Police have arrested Kanu Mondol, Basak's brother in-law in this connection. The revolver which was used to kill Pandit has been recovered by police as well.
The accused had allegedly called the victim to his residence on Thursday night. After Pandit reached his house, both had a heated exchange.
Local people said a legal battle has been going on between the families of the accused and the victim over a plot of land. Local people heard the sound of gunshot and found Pandit lying on the road in a pool of blood.
He was taken to a nursing home where he was pronounced brought dead. Meanwhile, the accused called up the police and admitted to his crime. However, he is still absconding. Police have begun a manhunt for him.
Trinamool Congress leader Saurabh Chakraborty alleged that state BJP president Dilip Ghosh had incited the youths against Trinamool through his speeches during his visit to the district last week. He also demanded exemplary punishment for the accused.
Meanwhile, BJP Alipurduar district president Gangaprasad Sharma said that Basak is not associated with the BJP in any way. "He is neither a leader nor a worker. Trinamool is unnecessarily dragging politics into the murder," he said.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Trinamool Congress to intensify movement against CAA, NRC24 Jan 2020 5:56 PM GMT
No blanket ban on NSA: SC24 Jan 2020 5:56 PM GMT
India faces first fall in direct taxes in at least 224 Jan 2020 5:55 PM GMT
Coronavirus: 9 back from China under watch24 Jan 2020 5:55 PM GMT
Arbitrary or excessive tax is also social injustice: CJI24 Jan 2020 5:54 PM GMT