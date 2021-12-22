TMC worker hacked to death in Nadia

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress worker was hacked to death at Chapra in Nadia on Monday evening.



The deceased worker Jahanab Sheikh (50), was having tea at a roadside stall in Lakshmigacha, when a few miscreants started stabbing him. Sheikh fell on the ground bleeding profusely. After the miscreants fled, local people informed police. Cops from Chapra police station rushed Sheikh to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Sources informed that Sheikh was arrested a few days ago after a warrant was issued against him regarding a pending case. He was also involved in excavating soil and selling it. It is suspected that he has been murdered over some business related rivalry. One of Sheikh's family members alleged that a few days ago he anticipated that he may get killed.