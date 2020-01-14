TMC worker hacked to death at Santipur

Kolkata: A youth has been hacked to death at Santipur in Nadia on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased, identified as Shantanu Mahato (32), was reportedly a Trinamool Congress worker.

According to sources, on Tuesday afternoon Mahato was standing in front of his house at Bramhatala in Santipur. At around 12:30 pm, approximately 10 miscreants arrived there and started stabbing him.

It has been alleged that the attackers had covered their faces with pieces of cloth. As soon as Shantanu hit the ground, the miscreants started hurling bombs in order to spread panic among the locals for their safe passage.

After the miscreants fled the spot, locals rushed Mahato to Shaktinagar District Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. His family members claimed that Mahato was a Trinamool Congress worker and has been killed due to infighting.

However, local Trinamool leadership has denied the allegations and claimed that no infighting was involved in Mahato's murder. Ajoy Dey, chairman of Santipur Municipality, said: "Mahato was a Trinamool worker. It is unbelievable that he has been hacked to death in broad daylight. Police must investigate and arrest the culprits as soon as possible."

Sources informed that a few days ago Mahato had got involved in an altercation with some people in his locality over a cricket tournament. Police are now trying to find out if anyone from them is connected with the murder. Till Tuesday night, no one has been arrested in this connection.