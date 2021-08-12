TMC worker found dead

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly murdered by BJP-backed goons at Pandaveswar in West Burdwan on Tuesday night.

According to sources, the Trinamool Congress worker Dilip Turi (26) worked at a shop in Panthnagar area. Though Turi used to reach home by evening, but on Monday he did not return. When his family members started looking for him, they found Turi's body at a football ground in Panthnagar area.

Turi's family members claimed that they found several injury marks on the body. Police have recovered the body and sent it for autopsy examination. Narendranath Chakraborty, MLA of Pandaveswar visited the spot on Tuesday night. He alleged that as Turi had worked hard for the party during the Assembly elections, BJP-backed goons had murdered him. He also assured Turi's family members of necessary help. Police have started a probe. However, local BJP leadership dismissed the allegations.