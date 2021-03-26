TMC worker dies after 'assault by ISF & Left workers' in Baruipur

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was killed in Baruipur of South 24-Parganas district after CPI(M) and Indian Secular Front (ISF) workers allegedly assaulted him and other party workers.



According to sources, on Wednesday evening block president of TMC in Baruipur, ShyamSundar Chakraborty, conducted a meeting regarding the election at Belegachhi.

After the meeting was over, he along with a few other party workers was returning home.

Chakraborty alleged that out of nowhere a few CPI(M) and ISF workers attacked them and started assaulting the TMC workers.

Five TMC workers suffered injuries. Among them, one worker identified as Rahul Amin Middya was critical.

He was rushed to a local hospital from where he was shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata, where Middya succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile police went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The cops have also arrested 6 ISF workers for their involvement in the incident.

However, the ISF and CPI(M) leadership have denied the allegations and claimed that the TMC workers had attacked them while they were in the middle of a meeting. Probe into the matter is underway.