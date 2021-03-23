TMC worker 'beaten to death', family alleges BJP men behind incident

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was allegedly beaten to death by a few BJP-backed miscreants on Sunday night in Jhargram.



The TMC worker, Durga Soren (55), was found lying unconscious at Netura bazaar area of Jhargram. Doctors declared him dead after he was rushed to Jhargram hospital.

According to Soren's family members, he was an active TMC worker and on Sunday a clash broke out between the TMC and BJP workers. Soren was attacked when he was returning home after the situation had normalised, they alleged. A few TMC workers heard someone asking for help while walking along the road and spotted Soren. Later his family members were also informed. It has been alleged that the BJP workers had targeted Soren. Police have registered a case and a probe has been initiated.

Meanwhile, cops are waiting for the autopsy report.