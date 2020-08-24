TMC worker assaulted by BJP men

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly assaulted by BJP workers on Saturday night for refusing to shout Jai Sree Ram slogan at Mathkal area in Dum Dum.



According to sources, the Trinamool Congress worker Subhankar Talukdar on Saturday morning was having a cup of tea in a local roadside tea stall at Mathkal area. It is alleged that some BJP workers gathered there asked Talukdar to shout Jai Sree Ram slogan. When the TMC worker refused, the saffron party workers allegedly tried to force him. Despite pressure when Talukdar did not shout the slogan, an altercation took place and BJP workers allegedly warned him with dire consequences.

In the evening, a group of miscreants attacked the house of Talukdar. They entered the house and vandalised it. Talukdar and his father who is a senior citizen were assaulted. Later he lodged a complaint at the Dum Dum police station. However, BJP has denied the allegations. A probe has been initiated by the cops. In a separate incident, a BJP youth leader's body was found hanging inside his home at Goghat in Hooghly. The deceased youth leader was identified as Souvik Mukherjee (26). On Sunday morning his family members tried to wake him up but found no response. Later police were informed and cops broke the door and found him hanging.