'TMC won't succumb to coercive measures of Tripura govt'

KOLKATA: After five Trinamool Congress workers were remanded in judicial custody till August 13 in Tripura, Kunal Ghosh, secretary of TMC's Bengal unit, said his party would not succumb to coercive measures by the BJP-led Tripura government. He said the attack on Trinamool workers had continued unabated.



He criticised the Tripura government for its failure to arrest those who had attacked the car of TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Ghosh slammed the Tripura government for its attack on the media. "There is absolutely no democracy in Tripura and the newspapers and television channels which are criticising the state government are being threatened."

He said before the Assembly election BJP-backed channels had come to Bengal but no step was taken by the government to shut them.

"There is no freedom of press under the BJP rule and on Monday one television channel which was criticising the state government was forced to stop the telecast," he stated.

The Trinamool Congress workers were booked on charges of carrying out an attack on BJP workers. Moloy Ghatak, state Law and PWD minister, was present in the courtroom when the magistrate pronounced his order.

Ghosh alleged that more than 10,000 teachers had lost their jobs due to the inefficiency of Biplab Deb government and more than 100 teachers committed suicide.

"People are fed up with the BJP government in Tripura and in the 2023 Assembly election they will give a befitting reply to the party," he remarked.