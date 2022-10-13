TMC women's wing to hold meets across Bengal from Nov 1

KOLKATA: The women's wing of Trinamool Congress (TMC), Trinamool Mahila Congress, will hold meetings across the state for the next two-and-a-half months starting from November 1. Chandrima Bhattacharya, state Trinamool Mahila Congress president, and other women leaders will address the meetings.



Bhattacharya will continue as the president of Trinamool Mahila Congress. Party's MP from South Kolkata, Mala Roy, and former MP Arpita Ghosh have been made the senior vice-presidents.

Mala Saha, Smita Bakshi and Krishna Chakraborty have become vice-presidents, among others. Nila Munshi, Jui Biswas, Kaberi Manna, Paramita Chattopadhyay, among others, have become the general secretary while Kajari Bandyopadhyay, Gopa Dey and Rejina Khatun, among others, have become the secretaries.

Trinamool Mahila Congress president, Chandrima Bhattacharya, said because of the pro-women schemes undertaken by Mamata Banerjee, women have become self-reliant in various fields across the state. Trinamool Congress has the highest number of women MPs, MLAs and Panchayat members in the country. Through the meetings, women will be made aware of various schemes taken up by the state government and how the same had benefitted them. Women are playing a leading role in the Self Help Groups. "The party has very strong women support base in the districts up to the block level. The meetings will help to organise themselves and at the same time make them aware of the step-motherly attitude of the Centre in disbursing funds. The high prices of the cooking gas, vegetables and rice have made it difficult for the women to run their households," sources said.