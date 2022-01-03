TMC women workers reach out to patients

balurghat: Fruits were distributed among the ailing patients, who were admitted to the different state-run hospitals of South Dinajpur, by the district women wing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday. The drive was conducted by the district president of South Dinajpur Women Trinamool Congress Pradipta Chakraborty.



A group of TMC women workers under the leadership of Chakraborty visited Balurghat, Gangarampur and Banshihari block's Rashidpur hospitals to distribute the fruits.

"We conducted the drive on Sunday and visited the three hospitals to distribute fruits among the ailing patients admitted there. Fruits were given to 84 patients in Balurghat, 90 patients in Gangarampur and 22 patients in Rashidpur. We had mainly focussed on distributing the fruits and eggs to the women patients admitted at Balurghat and Gangarampur hospitals. The general patients of Rashidpur had received the same on the same day," Chakraborty said. According to her, the women wing of district TMC organised the drive on the occasion of celebrating the party's 24th Foundation Day that was held on January 1.

"This year we are celebrating our party's 24th Foundation Day. On this occasion, we have already chalked out several activities from January 1 to 7 to serve the people. The journey that had begun on January 1, 1998 has been still continuing with the only objective of being committed to serve the common people of Bengal," she said.

Chakraborty said the party's women wing conducted a voluntary blood donation camp on the same day at Balurghat's Chakvrigu where 7 of the party's women activists donated blood to meet the ongoing blood crisis.

"As the state had declared curbs due to the surge in Covid cases, we will chalk out our week-long planning in a revised mode that had already been undertaken for the benefit of women and poor people of the district to celebrate the party's Foundation Day," she added.