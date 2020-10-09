TMC women wing holds protests against Hathras rape

Kolkata: TMC women wing president Chandrima Bhattacharya demanded stern action against the persons involved in the rape of a Dalit woman at Hathras.



Trinamool Mahila Congress organised rallies across the state on Thursday condemning the attack on the young woman and the attempt to hush up the incident by the Uttar Pradesh government. Bhattacharya said atrocities against women are on the rise in UP and in BJP-ruled states. The entire administration is now working to hush up the matter. The next of kin of the unfortunate girl are planning to leave the village because of constant canard spread against them by the local people under BJP's guidance. She said the TMC's women wing will continue to raise its voice against the UP government till the persons involved in the crime are not punished.

Mala Roy, Trinamool Congress MP, said the rally was organised following all lockdown norms and those participating in the processions maintained physical distancing. "Trinamool Congress is a peace-loving democratic party and people have seen today how the BJP's Yuba Morcha supporters have attacked the police and carried arms in the rally."