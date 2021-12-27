TMC women wing gives food and clothes to the poor

BALURGHAT: Winter clothes, cakes and food as Christmas gifts were provided to the poor and underprivileged people who are residing in the streets under Balurghat civic areas by the women wing of South Dinajpur district Trinamool Congress (TMC).



The drive was conducted under the leadership of Trinamool's women wing district president Pradipta Chakraborty.

As many as 19 people received winter clothes, cakes and food during the drive.

"We donated around 19 warm clothes along with cakes and food to the poor people residing in the streets of Balurghat civic areas. We had conducted the drive at 10 pm on Friday covering the areas of Kochikala, Andolan Setu, Thanamore, Municipal Park, public bus stand and state bus stand. It was our gift to those who can't afford expensive woollens," Chakraborty

said.

"We were privileged to do our bit for the downtrodden and underprivileged and had decided to donate the warm clothes, cakes and food during the drive. We conducted the same drive in the last year also," she said.

Chakraborty added Trinamool's women wing always extends its support to help the poor people throughout the year as being inspired by the work of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who always stands the same way beside the underprivileged and the poor people.