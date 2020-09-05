TMC wing to felicitate Asha workers

Kolkata: Banga Janani Bahini, a wing of Trinamool Congress, will felicitate Asha workers across the state on September 9.

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Trinamool Congress MP and head of the group said the felicitation programmes will be held in the offices of the Block Medical Health Officer (BMHO) or at the Subsidiary Health Centre (SHC).

She said during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asha workers had visited every household in the semi-urban and rural areas and made people aware of the dos and don'ts to check the spread of the virus. "We are really proud of these workers. They had visited every household risking their lives," she said. She urged people from all walks of life to attend the functions and congratulate them for their selfless service.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has, on many occasions, acknowledged the services rendered by the Asha workers in fighting the pandemic.