TMC win proof both Midnapore districts not strongholds of Adhikari family

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress' victory in East and West Midnapore busted the myth that both these districts were strongholds of the 'Adhikari' family, political analysts opined. Despite the induction of Suvendu Adhikari into the saffron camp — who had often been endorsed as the strongman in the region — the BJP won only eight out of 31 Assembly segments in both the districts.



In East Midnapore, the BJP won a total of six seats (without taking Nandigram's result into consideration), including Kanthi Uttar, Kanthi Dakshin, Bhagabanpur, Khejuri, Moyna and Haldia. Ashoke Dinda, the former Indian cricketer, has won by a thin margin of 1,027 votes from Moyna while turncoat Tapasi Mondal, who had joined BJP leaving CPI(M), has won by 14,826 votes.

"The result has proved that it was a mere myth that the Adhikari family, mainly turncoat Suvendu Adhikari, used to run the show in both the Midnapore districts. The Adhikari family resides in Kanthi Dakshin. As a result, they have managed to wrest the seats only in and around the area apart from two other Assembly segments in the district. It was a close fight in Moyna and we are trying to ascertain the exact cause behind our defeat in the industrial town of Haldia," said a senior TMC leader from East Midnapore and MLA from Ramnagar Assembly constituency, Akhil Giri.

Out of the total 16 seats, TMC has won nine Assembly segments and will move court to challenge the counting process in Nandigram from where TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee had contested against turncoat BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. TMC was ahead in all the 16 Assembly segments in 2019 Parliamentary polls when Sisir Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari became MP after contesting as TMC candidates from Kanthi and Tamluk Lok Sabha seats respectively.

In West Midnapore, BJP has won only two seats — Kharagpur Sadar and Ghatal — out of 15 seats despite being ahead in seven Assembly segments during 2019 Parliamentary polls.

TMC has regained its control in six out of these seven seats — Dantan, Keshiari, Kharagpur Sadar, Narayangarh, Midnapore, Debra and Garbeta. In Kharagpur Sadar, actor Hiran of BJP gained victory. Win of TMC's star candidate June Maliah by 24,796 votes from Midnapore and TMC's former IPS candidate Humayun Kabir by 11,024 votes from Debra is worth mentioning as in these two seats TMC had trailed by 16,641 votes and 4019 votes respectively during 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "We are thankful to the almighty that he (Suvendu Adhikari) had left the party and joined BJP. We have proved he is not at all a factor for the party as without him we can do much better," said West Midnapore TMC's president Ajit Maity.

It needs a mention that BJP has trailed in the village of the party's state president Dilip Ghosh as TMC received 326 votes compared to BJP's 253 at 117 number booth at Kuliyan Primary School of Nayagram Assembly constituency in Jhargram. TMC candidate Dulal Murmu has won from Nayagram.