'TMC will oppose CAA till last drop of blood'

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Youth Congress president and party MP, said that Trinamool would oppose the draconian Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) till the last drop of blood and assured the people that there would be no National Register of Citizens (NRC) and CAA in Bengal, while addressing a gathering at Metiabruz Battala Library on Wednesday afternoon.



Banerjee went on to allege that BJP is trying to create fear psychosis among the poor people, in the name of NRC and CAA. "Think of the days of note ban when thousands of people stood in long queues outside banks to get money. They were all poor people and the affluent did not stand in the lines. In the name of NRC and CAA, BJP is actually trying to create a fear psychosis among poor people. Thirty people have died so far in Bengal out of fear, as they thought they would not be able to produce the requisite documents," he said.

"Will the Prime Minister, the Home minister or the Finance minister be able to show the birth certificates of their parents?" the Trinamool Youth Congress president questioned.

Banerjee said Trinamool is taking out rallies on the streets, as it considers the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which has now become an Act, to be "unconstitutional and anti-people". The BJP government is trying to implement the anti-people law by sheer muscle power, he alleged.

Pointing finger at the deteriorating financial health of the country and mounting unemployment, Banerjee said: "Just to divert the attention of people BJP is trying to scare them so that they remain busy with it, completely forgetting the actual financial condition of the country."

He thanked the people for maintaining peace in the area and urged them not to get provoked by rumors and maintain peace and harmony. "The damage caused to public properties is uncalled for. Carry out peaceful rallies and never take law into your own hands. Have faith in Trinamool Congress and rest assured that no one will be thrown out," Banerjee maintained.