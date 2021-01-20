TMC will get 221 seats, says Chandrima Bhattacharya

Buniadpur: Addressing a huge rally of Trinamool Congress' women wing here on Tuesday, minister of state for Health and Family Welfare Chandrima Bhattacharya said Trinamool Congres will get over



221 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls.

"In 2011 and 2016 Assembly polls, we bagged 187 and 211 seats. Our party will get over 221 seats in Bengal and form the government

under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee for the third time," she said.

Speaking about the projects that were undertaken by Mamata Banerjee, she said: "The projects were undertaken by our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the development of common people of Bengal and not for targeting the upcoming poll."

Coming down heavily on the saffron brigade, Chandrima said: "The soil we are standing on is the soil of Bengal. We will never convert it to the soil of Gujarat. BJP's dream of snatching power from Mamata Banerjee will never come true."

Without naming Suvendu Adhikari, she said: "I don't know whether he (Suvendu Adhikari) is the son of Nandigram or not but I know we have a daughter of Nandigram. She is Mamata Banerjee. She will win from that seat with a huge margin if she

contests."

She said TMC will win all the 6 Assembly seats in South Dinajpur. Answering a question about the firing in Gangarampur's Narayanpur this morning that caused the death of a Trinamool worker Sanjit Sarkar and Karmadhakshya of South Dinajpur Zilla Parishad Kalipada Sarkar—who died by cardiac arrest following the incident, she

said: "Police investigation

is on.

The BJP leaders are indulging the miscreants for doing hooliganism. We don't have any factionalism causing

the firing."