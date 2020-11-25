TMC will fight polls unitedly, urges to foil BJP's politics of polarisation

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Tuesday said that they will fight unitedly against the BJP's attempt to destroy institutions and urged people to resist the saffron party's motive to inculcate divisive politics and politics of polarisation in Bengal and fight against the anti-people policies of the party that has affected the interest of farmers and the poor alike.



"It is most unfortunate that BJP is destroying all the institutions that have been set up after Independence like the Supreme Court, CBI and the post of the Governor."

Without naming the state Governor he said: "The Governor is behaving like a BJP leader. He has made press statements and is active on social media and this is uncalled for. He has lowered the

dignity of the chair. We have seen governors like Professor Nurul Hassan and Gopal Krishna Gandhi who were symbols of dignity and sobriety."

Making a scathing attack on the BJP he said the party believes in "one party, one language theory and cannot tolerate the opposition parties. BJP has indulged in horse trading in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh just to have control over the state," he said adding, "even the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha never oppose the Centre directly. Because Mamata Banerjee has carried out development and at the same time successfully maintained communal peace and harmony the BJP is trying to destabilize the state."

He urged people to resist this attempt of the BJP. He maintained that the "central BJP leadership is tired of the infighting and has sent an observer, an additional observer and four zonal observers. The head of the IT cell's main business is circulate fake news," he remarked.

He said the Centre has ruined the country finically. "It has sold Air India and BPCL. In coal sector it has allowed 100% FDI. Also, the corporatization of Ordnance factory has been done," he said. However, no proper step has been taken for the country's economic regeneration.

Roy aid the Centre has not paid Rs 36,000 crore to Bengal government under the central supported schemes, another Rs 11,000 crore as

reduction of the Centre's devolution and Rs 3,000 crore under the central food subsidy schemes taking the total to Rs 50,000 crore.

He said the state government has spent Rs 6,250 crore for the Amphan affected areas while the Centre has given Rs 3,707 crore against the state government's demand of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Roy severely criticised the Centre for making laws that affect the interest of the farmers and migrant workers. The veteran leader said: "The Industrial Relation Bill 2020 which was passed in the Parliament will affect the interest of the workers. The Farmers' Act was passed without listening to the objections raised by the opposition."

He remarked that the condition of the migrant workers is turning from bad to worse every day. He said the people will stand beside

Mamata Banerjee and help her to carry out the all-round development projects.