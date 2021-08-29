TMC will fight against BJP's oppressive politics across the country: Abhishek

Kolkata: Challenging Union Home minister Amit Shah to do what he could, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the party will continue its fight against BJP's oppressive politics across the country and claimed the saffron camp will not only be ousted from Tripura in the 2023 Assembly elections but also from the nation.



He was virtually addressing the Trinamool Congress Parishad Foundation (TMCP) day meeting on Saturday afternoon.

"The BJP government will be ousted in the Assembly election in Tripura in 2023 and if Union Home minister Amit Shah has the guts he should try to stop our progress in the north-eastern state," he challenged. Banerjee accused the BJP of killing democracy and stated that the TMC will go to those states and fight for the rights of the people. "Every state where democracy has been killed, TMC will go to all of those states and fight for people. If BJP thinks we will shut down, I am telling you we won't be scared by anything," Banerjee said.

"The BJP is mortally scared of TMC in Tripura where it has just begun its work. TMC will strengthen its organisation in the north-eastern state," he added.

Lauding the role of TMCP members in the Bengal Assembly polls, he said: "I pay my respect to the people right to the block-level for their sincere work."

Urging more youths to join politics, the TMC national secretary said: "We want more students to offer selfless service to the people. We have been influenced by the ideology of Sri Ramakrishna, Swami Vivekananda and Netaji and our motto is selfless service."

He added Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee has kept all the promises she had made before the elections. "BJP had criticised her for the Duare Sarkar scheme and now many of their leaders and workers are found standing in the queue to get benefits of the scheme. Mamata Banerjee does not make false promises that she had said before the polls will be kept," he pointed out.