'TMC will continue its fight against coercive measures of Tripura govt'

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) would continue to put up a fight and not succumb to the coercive measures adopted by the Tripura government, party chairperson Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.



She reiterated that her party would win the Assembly election in Tripura. "Anyone visiting Tripura is arrested on a flimsy ground. We will not backtrack and continue to put up a fight. We will see the end and win the Assembly election," she said after meeting Jaya Dutta and Sudip Raha, two young TMC leaders who are undergoing treatment at SSKM hospital. Dutta and Raha were allegedly beaten up by the BJP goons in Tripura.

Banerjee along with Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress' national general secretary, went to SSKM hospital on Thursday afternoon and enquired about their health. They talked to Dutta and Raha and urged them not to be afraid as the doctors had taken all measures to make them fit at the earliest. They talked to the doctors.

Later, Banerjee told mediapersons that while Dutta was recovering fast, Raha was still restless.

Raha had received a head injury. She said both would not be released from the hospital until they had fully recovered.

The doctors also examined Banerjee's ankle that had developed a crack before the Assembly election. An MRI was done to get a picture of the actual condition of the injury. She said in Tripura those, who had received injuries, were arrested.

Meanwhile, secretary of the Bengal unit of TMC Kunal Ghosh alleged that several Trinamool workers including the driver of Debangshu Bhattacharya had been arrested.

The police had conducted raids in the houses of TMC workers on Wednesday night and picked up some of them. He reiterated that TMC leaders had been implicated falsely by the Tripura police.

The police on Wednesday filed a suo motu FIR against Abhishek Banerjee, Dola Sen, Bratya Basu and Kunal Ghosh for allegedly preventing the police from discharging duties. Ghosh said every day the weakness of the BJP-led Tripura government was getting exposed.

"The more pressure the BJP will exert upon TMC, the more powerful we will become," he added.