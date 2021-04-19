TMC will come back with 2/3rd majority, BJP to bag about 70 seats: Mamata

Kolkata: Exuding confidence that Trinamool Congress (TMC) would come back to power in the state with two-third majority, the party's supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said BJP would bag around 70 seats in the ensuing Assembly polls. She said this in an interview to a private vernacular news channel.



Banerjee insisted that she would win the Nandigram seat while her party's nominee, Bacharam Manna, would win Singur. "When we reach the 180 seat mark, people will witness a miracle," she said.

In the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases, Banerjee said she would hold only one meeting in Kolkata at Beadon Street in the city's northern half. "Due to COVID-19, I am cutting short my meetings," she said. Banerjee maintained that her party would do well in Malda and Murshidabad, North and South Dinajpur.

Referring to the tall claims made by the saffron party, Banerjee said BJP was making "noise" as it knew that the party was not doing well. "They cannot field booth agents. It is because of this that the Election Commission of India has changed the rule that to become a polling agent one need not be a resident of that particular area. We learnt about this from the leaked conversation between two BJP leaders that went viral," Banerjee added.

On being asked how the state government would tackle the sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, Banerjee urged people not to panic. "Steps have been taken to increase the number of beds. I have written a letter to the Prime Minister requesting him to send the vaccines and medicines. I feel that the Centre should have made the planning in advance as its shortsightedness has been exposed," she said.

Banerjee maintained that the women and the younger generation would play crucial roles and be the 'game changers' in the 2021 Assembly election. "The younger generation is very smart and knowledgeable and they will support us in large numbers along with the women who constitute 49 per cent of total voters in Bengal," Banerjee said.

Asked whether the BJP had introduced polarisation politics in Bengal, she said: "It is difficult to introduce communal politics in Bengal. People from different religions have been staying in Bengal peacefully for generations. They do not like the divisive politics of BJP."

Banerjee said she felt bad as she had to move on a wheelchair and could not address the people in her usual style of walking from one corner to another of the dais. "I really feel bad. If someone who does exercise every day fails to do it for some reason, it haunts the person. I used to walk around 22 kms a day on the treadmill. I am feeling better and hope that soon I will be able to walk," she said.