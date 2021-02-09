TMC will come back to power with landslide victory: Mamata





Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) government will return to power in 2021 with a landslide victory.

"Some are saying that our days are numbered. But I would like to say that I am confident of our landslide victory. It is not that we will only win in 2021, but we are going to stay for a long time in future also," Banerjee said in the state Assembly.

During the photo session with employees of the state Assembly, members of Paschimbanga Rajya Sarkari Karmachari Federation handed over a souvenir stating that she will return to power for the third consecutive term. With the souvenir in her hand, Banerjee showed the victory sign and said: "I am always confident of my win."

While addressing the House, the Chief Minister said: "Many are saying that this budget has turned into an election manifesto. What is the problem if it is a manifesto? After all it is for the benefit of the people. Again, people who are raising questions about the availability of funds for the works

that would be implemented as per the proposals in the Budget, I would like to inform them that there will be no dearth of funds for

the same."

Once again holding the Left responsible for the huge debt burden on Bengal government while addressing the last day of the Budget session in Assembly, Banerjee said that her government has undertaken an additional expenditure of Rs 25 cror e for infrastructure development and increase in tax

collection has also been ensured. "In 2010-11 fiscal,

the tax collection in the state was Rs 21,128 crore it has

gone up to Rs 75,416 crore," she said.

Stating that at least 80 per cent work of the applications received through Duare Sarkar camps have been addressed, Banerjee expressed her gratitude towards the state Finance Minister Amit Mitra for preparing the Budget despite his illness. "It would be good if he could have managed to come today," Banerjee said. Mitra did not attend the session in the House due to his illness.