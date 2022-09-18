TMC will bag all 42 seats in 2024 LS polls: Hakim

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim hit out at the fact-finding team of the BJP for their statement of 'jungle raj' – lawlessness prevailing in Bengal and said that BJP is always trying to disrupt the communal harmony and peace prevailing in the state in an attempt to intentionally malign Bengal.

He further stated that the people of Bengal would, however, give a befitting reply with Trinamool Congress bagging 42 out of 42 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"BJP can make all possible attempts and resort to movements but the people of Bengal will prove in 2024 there is no alternative to TMC," Hakim said.

Referring to the hooliganism and attack by the BJP supporters on police in the name of 'Nabanna Abhiyan', Hakim said: "The police have taken action against hooliganism and have nabbed the offenders and so they are making such baseless allegations.

A five-member fact-finding of the BJP visited Bengal alleging torture by police on BJP party workers during the party's 'Nabanna Abhiyan' last Tuesday and said there is "jungle raj in Bengal". BJP MP Brij Lal, a member of the five delegates, said that TMC will face public fury in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Trinamool demanded an unconditional apology from Dilip Ghosh for his statement that Vishwakarma has left Bengal.

On its Twitter handle the Trinamool Congress leaders stated: "STOP HURTING THE RELIGIOUS SENTIMENTS OF PEOPLE, @DilipGhoshBJP! @BJP4Bengal leaders are SHAMELESS. Statements such as these deeply hurt the religious sentiments of lakhs of people across Bengal, who are celebrating #VishwakarmaPuja today. You MUST apologize."

Ghosh in a vernacular television channel had said Vishwakarma has left Bengal hinting that as there is no industry in Bengal, Vishwakarma who is worshipped in factories has left the state.

Trinamool Congress leaders said such a statement by a senior leader on a day when Vishwakarma Puja is held across the state is uncalled for. It has hurt the sentiments of people.

The Puja was held in the office of Trinamool Congress. In industrial towns like Haldia, Asansol and Durgapur the Puja is held with grandeur. In Kolkata, Vishwakarma Puja was held with enthusiasm.