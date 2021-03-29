'TMC will bag all 4 seats in Jhargram'

Kolkata: As the first phase of Assembly polls commenced in the state on Saturday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Chhatradhar Mahato — who is exercising his franchise after 11 years — and party's Jhargram candidate Birbaha Hansda were confident that TMC would win all four Assembly constituencies — Nayagram, Gopiballavpur, Jhargram and Binpur in the district.



Hansda had also alleged that in several areas of her constituency, complaints of EVM malfunctioning and incidents of poll rigging were reported. According to Hansda, high-handedness of the Central forces was seen in various parts of Jhargram. She alleged in many places 'outsiders' were harassing the voters with the help of Central forces.

"They even beat a six-year-old girl at Nayagram when she went outside to bring some dry packed food from a local shop," she alleged. Hansda said although polling was slow in the first half, it picked up pace in the second half. "Despite EVM malfunctioning and CRPF high-handedness, people came forward and exercised their franchise," she added.

"BJP leaders don't have any issue to highlight and so on the day of polls they indulged in vote looting and booth-capturing," she added. She further alleged that BJP didn't have enough organisational strength to appoint local booth agents.

According to Hansda, BJP leaders had tried to spread misinformation claiming that she was a Christian. However, she belongs to the Sanatan Dharma, a tribal sect.

Meanwhile, Mahato said: "I am voting after a gap of 11 years. So, it is a special feeling. Our party supremo Mamata Banerjee has trusted me and I have tried my best to ensure that my party does well," Mahato added.