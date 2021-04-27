TMC Will bag 2/3rd majority, says Abhishek after casting his vote

Kolkata: Asserting that Trinamool Congress (TMC) would come to power with two-third majority, Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee hit out at the Election Commission for conducting polls in the state in eight phases 'to benefit a particular political party.'



"Whatever information I have gathered by meeting people across the length and breadth in the state and through my own experience and wisdom I am confident that Mamata Banerjee will come to power for the third time in the state with two-third majority," said Banerjee after casting his franchise at Mitra Institution in Bhowanipore.

Abhishek claimed that about 9000 metric tonnes of oxygen had been exported to other countries in one financial year. He further lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led government for exporting testing kits and vaccine doses. "The Prime Minister and other BJP leaders have been busy fighting elections in Bengal and other states. Cases have surged and people are dying because BJP leaders served their own political motive and didn't pull up their socks at the right time," Abhishek said.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan, who casted her vote at Modern High School under Ballygunge Assembly constituency, said the poll body should have prohibited or restricted election rallies much earlier. "It's too late now. They (EC) probably listen to the PM (Prime Minister Narendra Modi ) and HM (Home Minister Amit Shah) more than people," said Jahan.