TMC urges workers not to get provoked by BJP

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders urged party workers to stay calm and not get provoked by the violent activities of BJP. They were addressing a huge rally at Rashbehari Avenue intersection on Tuesday afternoon.



Earlier, a rally was organised from Tollygunge Tram depot to Rashbehari Avenue crossing to protest against the vandalism caused by the BJP supporters near Charu market on

Monday.

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state Power minister and TMC MLA from Rashbehari Assembly constituency, said the BJP supporters were creating trouble everywhere just to get footage on media please their bosses in Delhi. He condemned the vandalism caused by the saffron party supporters near Charu market. He alleged that the BJP supporters had attacked Trinamool workers without any provocation and vandalised some vehicles parked there. Aroop Biswas, state PWD minister and TMC MLA from Tollygunge, said throughout the state the BJP is trying to create trouble just to scare the people.

Debashis Kumar, coordinator of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and south Kolkata district president of TMC said: "After watching the huge rally organised by the party today, the people of south Kolkata have understood who can work for the development of Bengal and who will stall progress."

TMC MP Mala Roy and leaders, including Baishanor Chattopadhyay and Bappaditya Dasgupta, were present at the meet.