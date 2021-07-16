TMC urges dist admin to take action against MP John Barla

Darjeeling: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has urged the District Administration, Jalpaiguri, to initiate action against BJP MP and Union Minister John Barla for illegally constructing a shopping complex on government land.



"We have done our bit. Now that it has been proved that MP John Barla has constructed a shopping complex on government land. He has also built a house on leased tea garden land which also belongs to the government, we urge the district administration to immediately take action as per law. No one is above the law," stated Krishna Kumar Kalyani, President, TMC Jalpaiguri district committee.

Incidentally Trinamool Congress had earlier claimed that John Barla, the recently inducted Union Minister of State, Minority Affairs has been constructing a shopping complex in a government land in Chamurchi More, Banarhat, Jalpaiguri. They had lodged a formal complaint with the District Magistrate. The District Magistrate in turn had ordered a probe.

Moumita Godra Basu, District Magistrate, Jalpaiguri stated that the plot on which the construction is being carried out at Chamurchi More belongs to the PWD.

The PWD has been informed about it. She further stated that a show-cause notice will also be served to the Management of Lakkhipara tea estate where Barla has built a three storied house.

"Tea garden land is leasehold land and no one has the right to make any private construction on such land. We are checking the land lease documents. Based on the show-cause reply, we will initiate legal proceedings," added the Jalpaiguri District

Magistrate.

MP John Barla did not respond to calls.