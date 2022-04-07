TMC urges CEO to take stern action against Suvendu for threatening cops

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has written to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to take stern action against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for threatening the police officers on duty and attempting to unduly influence the outcome of the ensuing by-election in Ballygunge.



Kunal Ghosh, TMC state secretary, in a letter to the CEO alleged that Adhikari had threatened the police officers at Rabindra Sarobar Police station on March 28 of facing dire consequences if they don't support the BJP in the by-election.

He along with some BJP supporters had entered into the chamber of the officer- in- charge and threatened them of dire consequences if they do not follow the diktat of the BJP.

The BJP leader had allegedly threatened the police officers by stating that they would be taken to task by the Election Commission of India and might face punishment posting, including suspension. Adhikari also made unfounded allegation that TMC had influenced police to win the elections in the past.

Adhikari's had allegedly said: "If Ballygunge is not kept right, Election Commission will not spare any of you. CP to OC, everyone in between, the Election Commission will not spare anyone. After Rampurhat, West Bengal is the focus in the national level.

SDPO, Additional SPs have visited different rural areas and stated that either they will be shifted to Kalimpong or their service will be suspended. Please get the seat for TMC is this the version of a police? If the OC here keeps the arrogance, the same will happen to him. We do not want to sue you at all. We want to rectify you. Fair officer like Nagen Tripathi was in-charge of Nandigram election, he is suspended today. If you do bad things, you will be punished..."

"This Trinamool ruling party will not give you protection. You will become scapegoat. You will be blacklisted, you will be suspended for some time, you will never get any election duty. Stay impartial," Adhikari had reportedly said.

Ghosh alleged that the threat clearly indicates that the BJP would leave no stone unturned to illegally compel the police officers of Rabindra Sadan police station to side with the BJP in the ensuing by- election. "The acts and conduct of Adhikari and his associates are punishable offences under sections 120B/186/171 F/ 506 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 as well as under section 123 ( 2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," Ghosh said.

He has urged the CEO to take immediate action against Suvendu Adhikari and ensure he is restrianed from repeating such violations.