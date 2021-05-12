TMC turncoat's defeat foils BJP's bid to take lead in Malda ZP

KOLKATA: BJP's pre-poll claim of having control over Malda Zila Parishad has been demolished, following the outstanding performance of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the Assembly election.



In the 38-member Zila Parishad, Trinamool originally had 29 members followed by BJP with six members and Congress with 2 members. But, after switching over to the saffron camp just before the state Assembly polls,Trinamool turncoat and Sabhadhipati of Zila Parishad Gour Mondol had claimed that 14 Trinamool members of the Zila Parishad (ZP) would rally behind him and hence he would increase BJP's member count in the civic body to 20.

The BJP's central leadership supported Mondol and rewarded him.

The central leaders took part in rallies and road shows in support of Mondol.

However, Mondol lost to veteran TMC leader Sabitri Mitra from Manickchowk by over 33,000 votes.

Chandana Sarkar, Saha Sabhadhipati of Zila

Parishad, defeated Swadhin Sarkar of BJP.

And, the scenario completely changed after results were declared. Fourteen ZP members denied having any ties with BJP. Thus, BJP was left with 7 seats only.

Meanwhile, Mausam Nur, president of Trinamool Congress Malda unit, said once the Covid situation improves, a no confidence motion will be moved against Mondol. She said Trinamool had full control over the ZP.