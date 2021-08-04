TMC to urge EC to announce dates of bypolls soon

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said that they will again approach the Election Commission with the demand of announcing the by election dates soon.



"The COVID situation in Bengal has come under control. Vaccination in the state is going on in full swing based upon the availability from the Centre. Hence, the situation in Bengal is perfect for by- polls and the EC should announce the dates as early as possible," Chatterjee said.

The seven Assembly seats in Bengal where by elections is due are Jangipur and Samsherganj in Murshidabad, Khardah in North 24-Parganas, Bhowanipore in Kolkata South, Dinhata in Cooch Behar, Santipur in Nadia and Gosaba in South 24-Parganas.

Interestingly, the first-level checking (FLC) of EVMs and VVPATs in connection with by election at Khardah Assembly constituency began from Tuesday.

The Election Commission informed on Tuesday that the work for revision of voter list in the state will start from November.

New names in the voter list will also be incorporated in the months of November and December. The revised voter list will be published in January 2022.