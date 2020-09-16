TMC to strengthen support base in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: Eyes set on the 2021 Assembly polls, the South Dinajpur district Trinamool Congress is set to strengthen its support base covering each block of the district. New district party chief Goutam Das has instructed the party leaders and workers regarding the matter.



According to a party source, maximum stress will be given on both the urban and rural regions particularly in minority and tribal dominated belts. The party's district unit is drawing up a strategy in consultation with the state leadership to ensure its victory in the assembly polls.

Trinamool has started strengthening its ground from booth level. The leaders have been given a message to initiate measures regarding the matter.

Leaders, associated with the party and its frontal organisations including women wing and trade union, have been selected from each block of the district. The party would organise a motivation camp shortly to inspire the workers from the ground level.

Apart from the motivation camp, the Trinamool leaders

would launch a massive campaign against the BJP-led central government.

The party's district leadership, however, did not give much importance to the saffron brigade and asserted it will bounce back to power in 2021, saying the saffron party's dream of coming to power in the state will fall flat.

Notably, in 2016, of six assembly seats, Trinamool had only bagged Kumarganj and Tapan seats.