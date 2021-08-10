TMC to soon launch a new slogan for Bhowanipore bypoll

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to launch their new slogan for the by–election, 'Unnayan Ghore Ghore, Ghorer Meye Bhowanipore. (Development at every house in Bengal, Bengal's daughter is contesting from Bhowanipore).



According to sources, the new slogan will be launched on social media soon. A theme song of TMC has also been decided, which will be played before the announcement of the by-election dates in Bengal.

After the slogan 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chayi' (Bengal wants her own daughter) became a hit during the last state Assembly election across the state,this slogan has been conceptualised by the TMC team.

The slogan has been prepared by Jai Hind Bahini of Trinamool Congress and this campaign has been specially designed for the Bhowanipore constituency.

It will focus on Mamata's development work at Bhowanipore constituency.

A senior TMC leader said: "On Saturday, a meeting was convened by Subrata Bakshi at Bhowanipore party office with the team leader of Jai Hind Bahini, Kartik Bandhyopadhyay.

The new slogan was decided there and it had been approved by party chairperson Mamata Banerjee and team I-PAC."

It may be mentioned that Banerjee had won from Bhowanipore Constituency in 2016 and 2011 Assembly polls. This seat was vacated by Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, after Trinamool Congress leadership decided that Mamata Banerjee would contest from there.

Mamata Banerjee must get elected to the Assembly by November 4 to continue serving as the Chief Minister.