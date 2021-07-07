TMC to sit in 'dharnas' in Hills to protest price hike

Darjeeling: Trinamool Congress is all set to hit the roads in the Hills against skyrocketing price of fuel, LPG and other essential commodities. They will launch sit-in protests (dharnas) in public spaces throughout the Hills on July 10 and 11.



"The BJP in order to come to power had given assurances of "better days". Better days are here but for a handful of industrialists. The general public cannot make two ends meet. The Union Government is anti-people. With LPG crossing the Rs.1000-mark and petrol more than Rs. 100, prices of all essential commodities have skyrocketed. Cooking oil is more than Rs. 160 . How will the common man survive? It is a total failure of the present BJP led Union government," stated NB Khawas, TMC Spokesperson, Darjeeling district committee (Hills.)

He stated that the TMC will be staging protests throughout the Hills on July 10 and 11th against this. In Darjeeling town, protests will be held at the Motor Stand from 10am to 4pm.

All Covid-19 related protocols will be adhered by including wearing masks and physical distancing. Similar protests will be held in Bijanbari, Sukhiapokhari and in other places.

"Bangladesh's per capita income is more than India now. India has been downgraded from a developing nation to under developed nation. The BJP led Government is to blame for the present economy of the country," added Khawas.