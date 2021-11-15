TMC to move SC over attack on its nominees in Tripura

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) will bring to the notice of the Supreme Court the alleged attack on its candidates and workers in Tripura by the BJP.



The Supreme Court had recently passed an order instructing the Tripura government to ensure free and fair elections and provide security to the candidates so that they can take part in campaigns.

On Sunday, BJP MLA Surajit Dutta in presence of Chief Minister Biplab Deb allegedly urged party workers to "chase away the TMC candidates." "The outsiders should be beaten up. No mercy to anyone. Ensure that people cast their vote in great numbers. We have looked after you and time has come when you should look after us," he allegedly said while addressing a workers' conference.

The matter came to light after a video on the same went viral. However, Millennium Post could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Dubbing Tripura administration as 'Jungle raj', Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said: "We will draw the attention of the Supreme Court in the matter. It shows that the BJP is mortally scared of Trinamool."

Saugata Roy, Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP, said: "Trinamool will not leave the ground. Look at the CPI(M) in Bengal.

They had unleashed a reign of terror for more than three decades. Now, the party is nowhere. People do not support violence."

Ghosh said the BJP had tried out all sorts of tactics to stop Trinamool from filing nominations for the forthcoming civic election in Agartala. "BJP had attacked TMC MP Sushmita Dev and other workers. The candidates have been attacked and threatened with dire consequences," he said.

TMC leaders in Tripura alleged that some goons supported by the BJP had raided a hotel in Teliamura and told the staff not to allow TMC workers to stay there till the civic election was over on November 25.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary will visit Tripura next week. Trinamool has sent five MLAs to organise the campaign. TMC has fielded candidates in all 51 wards in the Agartala civic election.

TMC leader, Subol Bhowmick, said: "TMC will fight till the end. The people are behind TMC and the reign of terror unleashed by Biplab Deb will fail to yield results."