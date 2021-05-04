TMC to move court against EC over Nandigram result

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) will move court against the Election Commission of India for its alleged bungling over the publication of results of the Nandigram Assembly seat, which finally led to the defeat of Mamata Banerjee by less than 2,000 votes.



Addressing a press conference, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee, said: "They had announced me as the winning candidate. The Governor congratulated me and then they declared me as the losing candidate. Our party has done so well in the election and it is amazing that here it could not do well," she said.

Banerjee alleged that there was a problem with the server followed by a power cut. "They had done something with the EVMs," she alleged. She demanded that the EMVs, VVPATS and the postal ballots of Nandigram should be kept separately.

She said the Returning Officer could not allow recounting as he was under "life threat." She referred to an SMS written by the Returning Officer which read: "If I allow recounting, then I will be killed. I am under tremendous pressure from Delhi and BJP. I have a daughter. The pressure is mounting and I will have no option but to commit suicide," she said adding: "the EC could have easily allowed the recounting."

Meanwhile, TMC supporters blocked the main thoroughfare in Haldia demanding recounting in Nandigram. "The movement will be on till recounting is allowed," she said.