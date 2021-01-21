TMC to launch door-to-door outreach campaign from today

Kolkata: Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress will launch people's outreach campaign from January 21 to February 15 to connect with the masses and garner support for the party.



It has instructed the workers to go door-to-door, ask voters about their problems and try to resolve the same as early as possible. The workers have also been instructed to highlight the schemes of the state government so that more beneficiaries can enrol themselves.

Subrata Bakshi, president of West Bengal Trinamool Congress Committee, said: "Apart from the government's Duare Sarkar campaign, the TMC workers will go door-to-door to gauze the pulse of the people. They will also ensure whether every individual, who is entitled to receive the benefits of the schemes of the state government, has enrolled themselves and will also urge people to highlight the difficulties they are facing in their locality." According to Bakshi, around 1,000 TMC workers will visit the house of eminent people in Bengal and will also listen to their problems. After listening to their problems, they will make a list of the problems they are facing and inform the leadership.

According to senior TMC leaders, the MLAs, MPs and local councillors will coordinate with the TMC workers to schedule the visits.

After their visits, they will prepare a report and submit it to the leadership who will then review all the problems, speak with the individual members and try to resolve their problems. "The primary motive of this campaign is to resolve the problem of the common people and so workers have been instructed to carefully listen to their issues, seek police help if needed and render solutions at the earliest," Bakshi said.